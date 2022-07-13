Overview

Dr. William Yorns Jr, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Connecticut Children's - Hartford and Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Yorns Jr works at Connecticut Children's Specialty Care Center - Danbury in Danbury, CT with other offices in Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.