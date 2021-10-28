Dr. William Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Young, MD
Dr. William Young, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Headache Center900 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
I fly in from New England to see Dr. Young. He is kind and caring. He listens to my concerns and symptoms. He makes a plan with me for my chronic migraines. He has spent 60 minutes with me discussing all of the treatments he recommends. If all doctors were like Dr. Young, the world would be so lucky!
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1841213477
- Tufts Medical Center
- Steward Health Care System - St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Neurology
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
441 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
