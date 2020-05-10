Dr. William Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Young, MD
Dr. William Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Young's Office Locations
CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood725 Glenwood Dr Ste E780, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young saved my life! He removed my left kidney using hand port assisted surgery. He spent hours in surgery cleaning out all the infection a doctor in North Carolina caused. My kidney had crystallized against the muscle in my back. He is an excellent doctor. He is my hero!
About Dr. William Young, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Coll Med
- St Louis Childrens Hospital
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson
- Parkridge Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Young using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
