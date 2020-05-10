Overview of Dr. William Young, MD

Dr. William Young, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Young works at CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.