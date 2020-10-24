Overview

Dr. William Zaks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Grand Forks, ND. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Altru Hospital.



Dr. Zaks works at ALTRU HEALTH SYSTEM, Grand Forks, ND in Grand Forks, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Type 1 and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.