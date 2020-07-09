Overview of Dr. William Zambrano, MD

Dr. William Zambrano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zambrano works at Laservision Eye Care Center in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.