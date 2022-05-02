Overview

Dr. William Zato, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Zato works at Crown Point Clinic in Crown Point, IN with other offices in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.