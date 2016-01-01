Dr. William Zeiger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeiger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Zeiger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Zeiger, MD
Dr. William Zeiger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Zeiger's Office Locations
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste B200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7289
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Zeiger, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1154769933
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
