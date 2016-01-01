Overview of Dr. William Zeiger, MD

Dr. William Zeiger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Zeiger works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.