Dr. William Zerick, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. William Zerick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Zerick, MD
Dr. William Zerick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Zerick works at
Dr. Zerick's Office Locations
The Eye Mds1204 Greene St, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (888) 444-1203
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had 4 cervical discs fused in March 2015. I am still pain free in 2021 and can't thank him enough. He treated me with respect throughout the entire process. I had lost much function of my left hand, fingers and arm but regained enough to be able to function well. I am now 77 years old. Yes, I would gladly recommend him.
About Dr. William Zerick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568469609
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zerick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zerick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zerick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zerick works at
Dr. Zerick has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zerick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Zerick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zerick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zerick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zerick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.