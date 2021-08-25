Overview of Dr. William Zerick, MD

Dr. William Zerick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Zerick works at The Eye Mds in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.