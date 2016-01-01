Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. William Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. William Zhang, MD
Dr. William Zhang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Zhang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Psychiatry - Upper East Side425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
About Dr. William Zhang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1679848865
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.