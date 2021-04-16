Dr. William Zinnanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinnanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Zinnanti, MD
Overview of Dr. William Zinnanti, MD
Dr. William Zinnanti, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.
Dr. Zinnanti's Office Locations
William Zinnanti, MD, PhD3540 Soquel Ave Ste A, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Directions (831) 600-7697Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk to, caring and professional
About Dr. William Zinnanti, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- SUNY Downstate
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zinnanti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinnanti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinnanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinnanti speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinnanti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinnanti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinnanti, there are benefits to both methods.