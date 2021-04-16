See All Pediatric Neurologists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. William Zinnanti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Zinnanti, MD

Pediatric Neurology
4.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Zinnanti, MD

Dr. William Zinnanti, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.

Dr. Zinnanti works at William Zinnanti, MD, PhD in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Zinnanti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William Zinnanti, MD, PhD
    3540 Soquel Ave Ste A, Santa Cruz, CA 95062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 600-7697
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Glutaric Acidemia Type I Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pellevé® RF Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Weakness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Weakness
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zinnanti?

    Apr 16, 2021
    Easy to talk to, caring and professional
    JWAGMAN — Apr 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Zinnanti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Zinnanti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zinnanti to family and friends

    Dr. Zinnanti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zinnanti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Zinnanti, MD.

    About Dr. William Zinnanti, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497035893
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY Downstate
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Zinnanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinnanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zinnanti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zinnanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zinnanti works at William Zinnanti, MD, PhD in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zinnanti’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinnanti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinnanti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinnanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinnanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Zinnanti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.