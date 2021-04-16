Overview of Dr. William Zinnanti, MD

Dr. William Zinnanti, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.



Dr. Zinnanti works at William Zinnanti, MD, PhD in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.