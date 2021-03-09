Overview of Dr. William Zinney, DDS

Dr. William Zinney, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Periodontics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Dentistry.



Dr. Zinney works at Arendt William DMD in Fayetteville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.