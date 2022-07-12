Dr. Ojeda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Willibaldo Ojeda, MD
Overview
Dr. Willibaldo Ojeda, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 102 N Magdalen St Ste 310, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2281
2
Shannon Medical Center120 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 658-1511
3
Shannon Clinic120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2281
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of Texas Memorial Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ojeda’s whole energy and presence gave me assurance of a successful procedure. And I indeed felt much better Immediately.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
