Dr. Willie Bell Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Douglas, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Bacon County Hospital and Coffee Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bell Jr works at CRH Cardiology Group in Douglas, GA with other offices in Alma, GA and Waycross, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.