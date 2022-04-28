See All General Surgeons in Lakewood, CA
Dr. Willie Goffney Jr, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Lakewood, CA
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Willie Goffney Jr, MD

Dr. Willie Goffney Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goffney Jr works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Lakewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goffney Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Surgical Associates
    3300 E South St Ste 201, Lakewood, CA 90805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 531-9272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tracheal Surgery
Ventral Hernia
Ileus
Tracheal Surgery
Ventral Hernia
Ileus

Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Willie Goffney Jr, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1679776074
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Goffney Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goffney Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goffney Jr works at Advanced Surgical Associates in Lakewood, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goffney Jr’s profile.

Dr. Goffney Jr has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goffney Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Goffney Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goffney Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goffney Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goffney Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

