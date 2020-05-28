Overview of Dr. Willie Lawrence, MD

Dr. Willie Lawrence, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Dr. Lawrence works at Lakeland Heart and Vascular in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Benton Harbor, MI, Niles, MI and Coloma, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.