Overview

Dr. Willie Louis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Louis works at WILLIE B LOUIS MD PA in Orangeburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.