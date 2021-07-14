Overview of Dr. Willie Lu, MD

Dr. Willie Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lu works at Willie Lu, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.