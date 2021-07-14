Dr. Willie Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willie Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. Willie Lu, MD
Dr. Willie Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
Willie Lu, MD320 Dardanelli Ln Ste 21B, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 683-9883
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lu was very attentive and his diagnosis was spot on. I would recommend Dr. Lu.
About Dr. Willie Lu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1114959558
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- Chinese General Hospital
- University of Santo Tomas
