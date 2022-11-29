Dr. Willie McClairen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClairen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willie McClairen, MD
Overview of Dr. Willie McClairen, MD
Dr. Willie McClairen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. McClairen works at
Dr. McClairen's Office Locations
Nnp Medical LLC315 University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 244-9950
Mercy Cancer Center Gynecologic Oncology411 Laurel St Ste 3300, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 643-6400
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 643-2084
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
4/27/2015 Dr McClairen saved my sons life! I TRULY THANK GOD FOR THIS MAN AND HIS STAFF!
About Dr. Willie McClairen, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr De
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClairen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClairen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClairen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClairen works at
Dr. McClairen has seen patients for Wound Repair, Traumatic Brain Injury and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClairen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McClairen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClairen.
