Overview of Dr. Willie McClairen, MD

Dr. Willie McClairen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. McClairen works at Walter J Riley MD PC in Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Traumatic Brain Injury and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.