Overview of Dr. Willie Yu, MD

Dr. Willie Yu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Yu works at Willie M Yu MD in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.