Dr. Willie Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Willie Yu, MD
Dr. Willie Yu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
Center for Universal Surgery PC6550 Mercantile Dr E Ste 104, Frederick, MD 21703 Directions (301) 668-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yu is an excellent pain specialist. He is very compassionate and always takes time to talk with me about my chronic condition and the options for treatment. Also, his staff Laura and Betty have always been very friendly, knowledgeable with DOL-related items, courteous and accommodating. I highly recommend Dr. Yu’s practice.
About Dr. Willie Yu, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1881634491
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
