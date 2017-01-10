Overview of Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD

Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.



Dr. Courtney Jr works at Arkansas Neurology & Epilepsy Center PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.