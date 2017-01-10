Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Courtney Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD
Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Dr. Courtney Jr works at
Dr. Courtney Jr's Office Locations
Arkansas Neurology & Epilepsy Center PA5100 W 12th St, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 633-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have rare disease that effects the nervous system in strange ways. My journey has been long and difficult. Dr. Courtney has been amazing working with me and helping me. I would have given up if I had not him as my Neurologist. He is thorough in testing, treatment, and is exemplary with interpersonal communication. His staff was friendly and impressively courteous.
About Dr. Willis Courtney Jr, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Courtney Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Courtney Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Courtney Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Courtney Jr works at
Dr. Courtney Jr has seen patients for Syncope, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Courtney Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Courtney Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Courtney Jr.
