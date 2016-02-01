Dr. Willis Godin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willis Godin, DO
Dr. Willis Godin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Lawrenceville Office3140 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions
Mercer Bucks Cardiology104 Pheasant Run, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Godin is very professional and is very easy to understand. He does feel the need to talk over the patients head or make thing difficult to understand. Most importantly he is very friendly and will to answer all questions no matter how stupid you may think they are. I give Doctor Godin a five star rating!!!
About Dr. Willis Godin, DO
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508944570
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Hosp Stratford
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godin accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Godin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.