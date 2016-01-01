Overview of Dr. Willis Holloway Jr, MD

Dr. Willis Holloway Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.



Dr. Holloway Jr works at Holloway Group in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.