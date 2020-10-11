Overview

Dr. Willis Morse, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from The University of Toledo College of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Morse works at ProMedica Physicians Westgate Family Medicine in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.