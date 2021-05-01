Dr. Willis Parsons III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willis Parsons III, MD
Overview
Dr. Willis Parsons III, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Center for Advanced Therapeutic Endoscop880 W Central Rd Ste 4500, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 398-2777
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Dad suffered a blocked bile duct 2 years ago. Where the blockage was, it was an extremely difficult case to unblock. Several other doctors tried to put in 2 stents to relieve the blockage and Dr. Parsons was the only one that had success. I believe that he went above and beyond to try and figure out my Dad's case and in the end saved my Dad's life. I have no question of it. He gave my Sister and myself guidance on what to do after the stents were placed. I believe that he practices medicine in a way that is unique in this day and age because he does not give up. As a result, my Dad is alive and feeling well a full 2 years after the surgery and I cannot say enough good about Dr. Parsons. He is the absolute best. Sincerely, the Daughters of your grateful Patient, Vernon
About Dr. Willis Parsons III, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972578698
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsons III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsons III has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsons III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons III.
