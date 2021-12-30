See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Kirkland, WA
Dr. William Shoup, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. William Shoup, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. William Shoup, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Shoup works at The Everett Clinic in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Sports Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Bonita Hachey, PA-C
Bonita Hachey, PA-C
5.0 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Nigel Sparks, MD
Dr. Nigel Sparks, MD
4.1 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Atul Gupta, MD
Dr. Atul Gupta, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Totem Lake Family Medicine
    11800 NE 128th St Ste 560, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-5200
  2. 2
    Everett Clinic Pllc
    3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 259-0966
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shoup?

    Dec 30, 2021
    If you want a smart, caring doctor he's your doc. He has figured out complicated things other dr didn't have a clue
    Charlotte — Dec 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Shoup, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Shoup, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shoup to family and friends

    Dr. Shoup's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shoup

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Shoup, MD.

    About Dr. William Shoup, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245399443
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Shoup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shoup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shoup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Shoup, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.