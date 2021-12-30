Dr. William Shoup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shoup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Shoup, MD
Overview
Dr. William Shoup, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Locations
Totem Lake Family Medicine11800 NE 128th St Ste 560, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5200
Everett Clinic Pllc3901 Hoyt Avenue Hoyt Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 259-0966Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you want a smart, caring doctor he's your doc. He has figured out complicated things other dr didn't have a clue
About Dr. William Shoup, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245399443
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shoup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shoup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.