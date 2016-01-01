See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Willy Marcos Valencia Rodrigo, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Willy Marcos Valencia Rodrigo, MD

Dr. Willy Marcos Valencia Rodrigo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Valencia Rodrigo works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Valencia Rodrigo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 876-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Allergic Rhinitis
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Willy Marcos Valencia Rodrigo, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801006671
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Willy Marcos Valencia Rodrigo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valencia Rodrigo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Valencia Rodrigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Valencia Rodrigo works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Valencia Rodrigo’s profile.

Dr. Valencia Rodrigo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valencia Rodrigo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valencia Rodrigo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valencia Rodrigo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.