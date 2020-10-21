Dr. Willyn Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willyn Jenkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Willyn Jenkins, MD
Dr. Willyn Jenkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins' Office Locations
-
1
Willyn Jenkins MD4245 Cherry Center Dr Ste 1, Memphis, TN 38118 Directions (901) 542-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and attentive to health issues .
About Dr. Willyn Jenkins, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1841244720
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
