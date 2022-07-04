Overview

Dr. Wilmer Columbie-Sardinas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana.



Dr. Columbie-Sardinas works at Orlando Family Physicians in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.