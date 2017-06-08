See All Plastic Surgeons in Conroe, TX
Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Conroe, TX
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD

Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Wuest works at Wilmer L Wuest MD in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Wuest's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmer L Wuest MD
    601 River Pointe Dr Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 756-8853

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wuest?

    Jun 08, 2017
    i have in the past 3 surgery with doctor Wuest and Im 55 years old and my friends said I look like a 45 and the botox is very affordable prices and he answer all the questions he is very nice person.
    Martha casas in Katy texas — Jun 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wuest to family and friends

    Dr. Wuest's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wuest

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD.

    About Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215018569
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Highland Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wuest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wuest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wuest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wuest. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wuest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wuest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wuest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.