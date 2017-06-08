Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wuest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD
Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Wuest's Office Locations
Wilmer L Wuest MD601 River Pointe Dr Ste 100, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 756-8853
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i have in the past 3 surgery with doctor Wuest and Im 55 years old and my friends said I look like a 45 and the botox is very affordable prices and he answer all the questions he is very nice person.
About Dr. Wilmer Wuest, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215018569
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Highland Genl Hosp
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wuest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wuest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wuest speaks Spanish.
