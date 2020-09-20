Dr. Wilmot Burch Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilmot Burch Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Wilmot Burch Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Burch Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franklin Gastroenterology740 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 210, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-8786
-
2
Penn State Hershey Endoscopy Center LLC32 COLONNADE WAY, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 272-4445
-
3
Franklin Endoscopy Center LLC9160 Carothers Pkwy Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 550-6066
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burch Jr?
Dr. Burch listens and treats your issues. I have asked my primary care doctor for help for a couple of years. Dr. Burch listened and helped me in less than a week. He is very caring and personable.
About Dr. Wilmot Burch Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1700813276
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burch Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burch Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burch Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burch Jr works at
Dr. Burch Jr has seen patients for Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burch Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Burch Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burch Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burch Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burch Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.