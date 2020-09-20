Overview

Dr. Wilmot Burch Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Burch Jr works at Franklin Gastroenterology in Franklin, TN with other offices in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.