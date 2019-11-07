Dr. Antoine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson Antoine, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilson Antoine, MD
Dr. Wilson Antoine, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their residency with Immaculate Conception Hospital
Dr. Antoine works at
Dr. Antoine's Office Locations
Wilson Antoine, M.D.52 Underwood St, Newark, NJ 07106 Directions (973) 372-4937
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful
About Dr. Wilson Antoine, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French
- 1043320559
Education & Certifications
- Immaculate Conception Hospital
- United Hospital Medical Center (Newark)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antoine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antoine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antoine speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Antoine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antoine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antoine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antoine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.