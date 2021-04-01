See All Neurosurgeons in Sioux Falls, SD
Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD

Neurosurgery
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD

Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PERNAMBUCO / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Sanford Usd Medical Center.

Dr. Asfora works at Pediatric Neurosurgery in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Neuroplasty and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Asfora's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sanford Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    1210 W 18th St Ste 100, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 328-8660
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    2601 S Minnesota Ave Ste 105MB385, Sioux Falls, SD 57105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 646-9797

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sanford Usd Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc Surgery
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc Surgery
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 01, 2021
    Happy 4 year anniversary Dr Wilson Asfora:) I'm still walking! I'm so thankful for you!! I came home on april fool's still walking and still walking 4 years later:) U Rock Doc?? My prayers you have your own hospital some day! Your skills and knowledge need recognition?? Thankful to be your patient always wherever you go??
    B — Apr 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD
    About Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194706754
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Matarazzo Hosp|Moffitt Hosp-U Calif|U Manitoba|U Ottawa|U Sao Paulo
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Raphaels Hosp-Yale U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PERNAMBUCO / CENTER OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilson Asfora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asfora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asfora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Asfora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asfora works at Pediatric Neurosurgery in Sioux Falls, SD. View the full address on Dr. Asfora’s profile.

    Dr. Asfora has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Neuroplasty and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asfora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Asfora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asfora.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asfora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asfora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

