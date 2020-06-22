Overview of Dr. Wilson Baber, MD

Dr. Wilson Baber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Baber works at Ark-la-tex Retina Consultants LLC in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.