Dr. Wilson Baber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Baber, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilson Baber, MD
Dr. Wilson Baber, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Baber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Baber's Office Locations
-
1
Ark-la-tex Retina Consultants LLC1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 207, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 221-3403
- 2 2828 4th St Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 248-2300
-
3
Christus Highland Medical Center1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 681-4500
-
4
Wk Bossier Health Center2600 Greenwood Rd # 99, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 212-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baber?
Seems to be a great christian doctor, caring, explains , corrected retina tear toward end of 2019
About Dr. Wilson Baber, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1386649788
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baber works at
Dr. Baber has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Baber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.