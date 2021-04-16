See All Otolaryngologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Wilson Dumornay, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wilson Dumornay, MD

Dr. Wilson Dumornay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.

Dr. Dumornay works at Broward Ent Services in Plantation, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Dumornay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Ent Services
    4101 S Hospital Dr Ste 15, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 368-3348
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Broward Ent & Aesthetics
    2307 W Broward Blvd Ste 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 368-3348
  3. 3
    Ft Lauderdale Office
    3536 N Federal Hwy Ste 102, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 368-3348

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Apr 16, 2021
    Having had prior experiences with a number of ENT specialists, I would not hesitate to rate Dr. DuMornay as the best I have dealt with. He recently performed an excision of my Submandibular Submaxillary Gland and he has made the experience an extremely pleasant one for me. I was impressed by his professionalism and expertise and by the caliber of support services provided by his office. I would recommend him highly.
    Doyle D — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Wilson Dumornay, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245327246
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

