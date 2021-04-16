Overview of Dr. Wilson Dumornay, MD

Dr. Wilson Dumornay, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.



Dr. Dumornay works at Broward Ent Services in Plantation, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Ft Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.