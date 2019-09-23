See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Wilson Hartz III, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (12)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wilson Hartz III, MD

Dr. Wilson Hartz III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hartz III works at Shelly L. Betman M.d. Sc in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Hartz III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shelly L. Betman M.d. Sc
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1525, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 943-5427
  2. 2
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 951-5640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 23, 2019
    Dr. Wilson Hartz III has been my physician for almost thirty years. Recently I realized that a review of his practice is overdue, and so now I am recommending him as a most ethical and capable doctor. First, Dr. Hartz will never prescribe a procedure or medication which he knows is unwarranted or dangerous, and even if a patient so requests. Secondly, he always takes patients on time for their appointments and responds to their concerns both in and out of the office as soon as possible. His office examinations are never rushed, because he does not overbook and he listens to everything a patient has to say. Finally but not least of all, some individuals readily assume responsibility to confront problems and Dr. Hartz is one of these people. His patients know he will always push the envelope on behalf of their care, so I hope that others will benefit themselves by selecting his practice for their medical care.
    Sep 23, 2019
    About Dr. Wilson Hartz III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225084031
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wilson Hartz III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartz III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartz III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartz III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartz III works at Shelly L. Betman M.d. Sc in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hartz III’s profile.

    Dr. Hartz III has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartz III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartz III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartz III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartz III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartz III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

