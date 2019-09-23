Dr. Wilson Hartz III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartz III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Hartz III, MD
Dr. Wilson Hartz III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Shelly L. Betman M.d. Sc676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1525, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 943-5427
Northwestern Memorial Hospital251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 951-5640
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartz III?
Dr. Wilson Hartz III has been my physician for almost thirty years. Recently I realized that a review of his practice is overdue, and so now I am recommending him as a most ethical and capable doctor. First, Dr. Hartz will never prescribe a procedure or medication which he knows is unwarranted or dangerous, and even if a patient so requests. Secondly, he always takes patients on time for their appointments and responds to their concerns both in and out of the office as soon as possible. His office examinations are never rushed, because he does not overbook and he listens to everything a patient has to say. Finally but not least of all, some individuals readily assume responsibility to confront problems and Dr. Hartz is one of these people. His patients know he will always push the envelope on behalf of their care, so I hope that others will benefit themselves by selecting his practice for their medical care.
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern University
Dr. Hartz III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartz III accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartz III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartz III has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartz III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartz III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartz III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartz III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartz III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.