Overview of Dr. Wilson Hernandez, MD

Dr. Wilson Hernandez, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U del Valle, Cali.



Dr. Hernandez works at Urology Clinics of North Texas in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.