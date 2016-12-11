See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Wilson Huang, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wilson Huang, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Huang works at High Risk Pregnancy Center in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Placenta Previa and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    High Risk Pregnancy Center-seven Hills
    2845 Siena Heights Dr Ste 350, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 364-5384
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chorionic Villus Sampling Chevron Icon
Cordocentesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Obstetric Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Las Vegas, NV — Dec 11, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wilson Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639136310
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center|University of California-Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
