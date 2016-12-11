Dr. Wilson Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Huang, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wilson Huang, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Huang works at
High Risk Pregnancy Center-seven Hills2845 Siena Heights Dr Ste 350, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (888) 364-5384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Wilson Huang delivered both of my children. He was so amazing. I would recommend this outstanding doctor to anyone!!!! Dr. Huang made both of my high risk pregnancies a breeze!!!! He is efficient and extremely gifted. He made me feel very relaxed during an anxious time. Dr. Huang is the best!
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1639136310
- University of California Irvine Medical Center|University of California-Irvine Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Illinois|University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Placenta Previa and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods.