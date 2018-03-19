Overview of Dr. Wilson Ko, MD

Dr. Wilson Ko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Ko works at Advanced Eye Care Associates in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.