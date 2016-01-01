Dr. Wilson Murakami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murakami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Murakami, MD
Overview of Dr. Wilson Murakami, MD
Dr. Wilson Murakami, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Murakami works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Murakami's Office Locations
-
1
Braces-metal Clear Invisalign98-1247 Kaahumanu St, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 488-7197Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murakami?
About Dr. Wilson Murakami, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1295786796
Education & Certifications
- Univ Calif San Diego Med Ctr
- U Calif Irvine
- UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murakami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murakami accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murakami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murakami works at
Dr. Murakami has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murakami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Murakami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murakami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murakami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murakami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.