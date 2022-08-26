Overview of Dr. Wilson Ray, MD

Dr. Wilson Ray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Ray works at WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE DEPARTMENT OF NEUROLOGY SURGERY in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.