Dr. Wilson Ray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wilson Ray, MD
Dr. Wilson Ray, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Memorial Hospital East.
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Neurological Surgery1040 N Mason Rd Ste 211, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-3577
-
2
Department of Neurological Surgery4921 Parkview Pl # 6C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3577
-
3
Washington University School of Medicine Department of Neurology Surgery660 S Euclid Ave # 8057, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3577
-
4
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Memorial Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pekin Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ray has been my chosen neurosurgeon and has performed both a cervical lower lumbar surgery to correct substantial life altering pains. He is not only an experienced, confident and trusted surgeon but he is also an effective communicator and demonstrates empathy as well. Both surgeries were successful and I am pain free and able to resume normal life activities. Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Wilson Ray, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1669575619
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Washington University Barnes Jewish Hosp
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
