Overview of Dr. Wilson Sy, MD

Dr. Wilson Sy, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University



Dr. Sy works at Wilson C. Sy, MD in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.