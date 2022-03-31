Dr. Wilson Sy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Sy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wilson Sy, MD
Dr. Wilson Sy, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their residency with A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
Dr. Sy works at
Dr. Sy's Office Locations
Wilson C. Sy, MD110 E Savannah Ave Bldg C202, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 232-8751
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit I’ve had with Dr. Sy has been a great experience his staff is friendly and he is very knowledgeable with any questions I have regarding my health and managing my ADHD I’ve been seeing him for over 10 years now and still get the same amazing service as day one. I definitely recommend Dr. Sy to my family and friends anytime they need help.
About Dr. Wilson Sy, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sy has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, ADHD and-or ADD and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sy.
