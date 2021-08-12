Dr. Wilson Velazquez, MDPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velazquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wilson Velazquez, MDPA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wilson Velazquez, MDPA is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX.

Locations
1
Thomas W. Edwards M.d. Ltd Llp4918 Holly Rd Ste B, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 991-9300
2
Joshua S. Mintz MD PA5959 S Staples St Ste 100, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 991-9300
3
South Texas Surgical Hospital6130 Parkway Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 993-2000
4
Corpus Christi Outpatient Surg3636 S Alameda St Ste A, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 853-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
El Dr. Velazquez es muy profesional y competente. Su equipo de trabajo es muy atento, educado y estan bien preparados profesionalmente . La Sra. Norma y La Sra. Terri son son personas maravillosas y atentas con el paciente. Esta clonica atiende pacientes con dolor lumbal, de rodilla y otros dolores. Yo fui por dolor de rodilla y se los aconsejo 100%.
About Dr. Wilson Velazquez, MDPA
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1144385121
