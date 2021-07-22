Dr. Win Travassos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Travassos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Win Travassos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Win Travassos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Locations
Gastro Health - Clemsford4 Meeting House Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 454-9811
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Travassos asks all the right questions o understand what you are experiencing and feeling. He answers all your queries in plain terms. Definitely has your best interests at heart. His staff is wonderful.
About Dr. Win Travassos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861480220
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Travassos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travassos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Travassos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Travassos has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Travassos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Travassos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Travassos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Travassos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Travassos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.