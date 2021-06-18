See All Vascular Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Windsor Ting, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.1 (13)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Windsor Ting, MD

Dr. Windsor Ting, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Ting works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Ting's Office Locations

    Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery
    1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Windsor Ting MD
    128 Mott St Ste 701, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    Jun 18, 2021
    I have been with Dr Ting for 8 years. He was able to diagnose a root cause that other doctors could not. I am grateful to have found his care and continued check ups. He always takes time to answer my questions and explains in simple language that I can understand. He has referred me to other specialists when needed and is part of a great team at Mt Sinai. His staff are also incredibly caring and helpful.
    Amy — Jun 18, 2021
    About Dr. Windsor Ting, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • Male
    • 1386608354
    Education & Certifications

    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

