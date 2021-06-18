Overview of Dr. Windsor Ting, MD

Dr. Windsor Ting, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Ting works at Mount Sinai Hospital Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.