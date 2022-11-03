Dr. Winfield Fisher III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winfield Fisher III, MD
Overview of Dr. Winfield Fisher III, MD
Dr. Winfield Fisher III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS.
Dr. Fisher III works at
Dr. Fisher III's Office Locations
-
1
The Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8950Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 1040 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-1430
- 3 510 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-1430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher III?
Dr. Fisher saved my life. His expertise, skills and caring are second to none.
About Dr. Winfield Fisher III, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1467496083
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher III works at
Dr. Fisher III has seen patients for Aneurysm, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.