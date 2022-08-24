See All Plastic Surgeons in Boulder, CO
Dr. Winfield Hartley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (39)
Map Pin Small Boulder, CO
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Winfield Hartley, MD

Dr. Winfield Hartley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Hartley works at Boulder Plastic Surgery in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hartley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Community Health
    2525 4th St, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 443-2277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2022
    My surgery for Lid and Brow Lift have been extremely successful. I still have some healing as it has only been a month and a half since I had this procedure. Dr. Hartley and all of his staff are amazing. His nurse, Summer is patient, kind, and caring, and answered all my questions when I called. Dr. Hartley is a wonderful surgeon. He is thoughtful and patient and did an outstanding job. I can’t believe it is only a short time since my surgery and my eyes and brows already look great. Thank you, Dr. Hartley!!
    Joyce — Aug 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Winfield Hartley, MD
    About Dr. Winfield Hartley, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649208646
    Education & Certifications

    • Nashville Plastic Surgery Institute
    • Parkland/U TX SWstn
    • Emory University
    • University of Virginia
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Winfield Hartley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartley works at Boulder Plastic Surgery in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hartley’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

