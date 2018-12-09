Dr. Winfred Moody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Winfred Moody, MD
Overview
Dr. Winfred Moody, MD is a Dermatologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Locations
Southern Dermatology PC1805 Herrington Rd Bldg 3, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (770) 817-2592
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I'm Thankful to God for Dr. Moody. My first visit to Dr. Moody was one of a life saver. I had an allergic reaction to a hair product. Dr. Moody took excellent care of me. He was friendly, professional, and knowledgeable in treating my condition expeditiously. Office Staff Jefferlyn was super nice in making my appointment, Samantha and Jennifer was very friendly during my visits. As a new patient, thanks for seeing me immediately. Dr. Moody and staff are wonderful!
About Dr. Winfred Moody, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124000187
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.