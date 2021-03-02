Overview

Dr. Winfred Sardar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Sardar works at Cornerstone Pain Management in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.