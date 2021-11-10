See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Winifred Bragg, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Winifred Bragg, MD

Dr. Winifred Bragg, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.

Dr. Bragg works at Spine and Orthopedic Pain Center PC in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bragg's Office Locations

    Spine and Orthopedic Pain Center PC
    6160 Kempsville Cir Ste 303A, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 333-3360
    Spine and Orthopedic Pain Center
    112 Gainsborough Sq, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 333-3360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Leigh Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • Universal American
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 10, 2021
    I don't know what i would have done had it not been for Dr. Bragg. I have been a patient for 10 plus years and she has helped me deal with my chronic pain. Very kind and compassionate , always wanting to know if there is anything else she can do for me. Top Doc! as far as I'm concerned!
    Barbara Soule — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Winifred Bragg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679543078
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Mich Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bapt Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
