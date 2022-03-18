Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winifred Chu, DO
Overview
Dr. Winifred Chu, DO is a Dermatologist in Williston Park, NY.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
North Shore Dermatology Associates PC2 Hillside Ave Ste G, Williston Park, NY 11596 Directions (516) 747-2230
Bethpage Urology4045 Hempstead Tpke Ste 202, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 396-1015Monday8:30am - 4:30pm
Osei-tutu Dermatology Services PC560 Northern Blvd Ste 204A, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (718) 463-0093
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chu is an outstanding doctor. Does not rush through your visit, and does everything possible to make you feel comfortable, in even the most uncomfortable situations.
About Dr. Winifred Chu, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1356639934
